Iredell County new business names: April 11-17
Iredell County new business names: April 11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 11-17.

Carolina Hidalgo Construction, Alejandro Cervantes Ramirez, Statesville

Southern Flooring, Brian R. Gillespie, Troutman

PTWoodshop, John Tinkley, Iredell County

Dagenhart Tree Service, Zackary Dagenhart, Iredell County

LKN Smart Homes, 80 Degrees West, LLC, Mooresville

Brandon Parsons Home Inspections, Brandon Parsons, Mooresville

Mi Casa Rentals, Moore For Less Enterprises LLC, Statesville

AllStar Christmas Lighting Services, AllStar Group LLC, Statesville

AllStar Cleanouts and Junk Removal, AllStar Group LLC, Statesville

True Credit Solutions, Amy Stevenson, Statesville

Andrew Crusco Contracting, Andrew Crusco, Mooresville

Frank Jackowski, Frank Jackowski, Mooresville

Matthew David Wishon, Matthew D Wishon, Wishon Matthew David, Wishon Matthew D, Nohsiw Divad Wehttam, Wishon, Matthew David, Statesville

Shawn’s Painting, Shawn Savage Sr., Iredell County

Evolve Entertainment Law, Vicki Wilson Law PLLC, Mooresville

T-Town Jewelry and Pawn, James Dean Swaim, Traci O. Swaim, Troutman

