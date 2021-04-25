Iredell County new business names: April 11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 11-17.
Carolina Hidalgo Construction, Alejandro Cervantes Ramirez, Statesville
Southern Flooring, Brian R. Gillespie, Troutman
PTWoodshop, John Tinkley, Iredell County
Dagenhart Tree Service, Zackary Dagenhart, Iredell County
LKN Smart Homes, 80 Degrees West, LLC, Mooresville
Brandon Parsons Home Inspections, Brandon Parsons, Mooresville
Mi Casa Rentals, Moore For Less Enterprises LLC, Statesville
AllStar Christmas Lighting Services, AllStar Group LLC, Statesville
AllStar Cleanouts and Junk Removal, AllStar Group LLC, Statesville
True Credit Solutions, Amy Stevenson, Statesville
Andrew Crusco Contracting, Andrew Crusco, Mooresville
Frank Jackowski, Frank Jackowski, Mooresville
Matthew David Wishon, Matthew D Wishon, Wishon Matthew David, Wishon Matthew D, Nohsiw Divad Wehttam, Wishon, Matthew David, Statesville
Shawn’s Painting, Shawn Savage Sr., Iredell County