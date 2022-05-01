 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: April 17-23

5-1 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-23.

MVL LLC, MVL gives, MVL CO. LLC, Iredell County

Johnson & Johnson Transporting, Christopher Lamont Johnson, Troutman

Johnson Realty Co., Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County

LKN Executive Services, Jennifer Sibole, Mooresville

Gonzalez Roofing, Ramon Gonzalez Pecina, Troutman

Carolina EV Solutions, CDL Construction, LLC, Mooresville

J&I Roofing, El Paisano Multiservicios, LLC, Iredell County

Deaton Fleet Solutions, Deaton Fleet Solutions Corp., Iredell County

NC Auto Repair, Dan Tha Man, NC Auto Direct Service and Repair Inc., Statesville

DW Properties, DW Fresh Vends, Wilkerson Investments Group LLC, Iredell County

Legendary Icecream Drip, Tevin Adams, Statesville

Legendary Ice Cream, Devon Shakur Adams, Statesville

