 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: April 24-30

  • 0
5-8 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 24-30.

Rowboat Dock & Dredge – The Rowboat Company, Mendon Group Inc., Mooresville

Helping Hand Lawn Care, Robbie Dale Sigmon, Iredell County

Elite Catering Company, Robyn’s Foods To Go, Kitchen Caterers, Robyn Witherspoon, Iredell County

Pivot Services, Wayne Douglas Wilson, Troutman

Happy Camper Lawn Care, Kristina Klock, Iredell County

Mike’s Gas Logs & Piping, Michael Lee Bunton, Statesville

Sunn Design, Sunn Systems, Patrick Niel Perry, Statesville

Boat Repair of LKN, Wilson Henry Yarbrough Jr., Iredell County

Greenlight Logistics, New Wave Logistics, L.L.C., Mooresville

People are also reading…

Ingram Funeral Service, Ingram Funeral Services, Ingram Services Inc., Mooresville

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol