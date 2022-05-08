Iredell County new business names: April 24-30

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 24-30.
Rowboat Dock & Dredge – The Rowboat Company, Mendon Group Inc., Mooresville
Helping Hand Lawn Care, Robbie Dale Sigmon, Iredell County
Elite Catering Company, Robyn’s Foods To Go, Kitchen Caterers, Robyn Witherspoon, Iredell County
Pivot Services, Wayne Douglas Wilson, Troutman
Happy Camper Lawn Care, Kristina Klock, Iredell County
Mike’s Gas Logs & Piping, Michael Lee Bunton, Statesville
Sunn Design, Sunn Systems, Patrick Niel Perry, Statesville
Boat Repair of LKN, Wilson Henry Yarbrough Jr., Iredell County
Greenlight Logistics, New Wave Logistics, L.L.C., Mooresville
Ingram Funeral Service, Ingram Funeral Services, Ingram Services Inc., Mooresville