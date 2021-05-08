 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: April 25-May 1
New business names

5-9 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 25-May 1.

Big Papa’s Dogs, Anita Mitchell, Iredell County

Alejandra Salas Real Estate, Alejandra Salas, Iredell County

Latino Express Bail Bonding, Alejandra Salas, Statesville

Books and Balances, Judith A. Rutkosky, Iredell County

Endeavor Projex, Seth A. Aeschliman, Mooresville

Simply Bookkeeping, Diana Potts LLC, Statesville

JWS Concrete, Jeremy Wayne Siler, Iredell County

Express Empire, Eric Sloan, Iredell County

Gas n Snacks, Shivansh C Store Inc., Iredell County

Lockes Custom Auto Body, George Teazian, Iredell County

