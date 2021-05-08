Iredell County new business names: April 25-May 1

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 25-May 1.
Big Papa’s Dogs, Anita Mitchell, Iredell County
Alejandra Salas Real Estate, Alejandra Salas, Iredell County
Latino Express Bail Bonding, Alejandra Salas, Statesville
Books and Balances, Judith A. Rutkosky, Iredell County
Endeavor Projex, Seth A. Aeschliman, Mooresville
Simply Bookkeeping, Diana Potts LLC, Statesville
JWS Concrete, Jeremy Wayne Siler, Iredell County
Express Empire, Eric Sloan, Iredell County
Gas n Snacks, Shivansh C Store Inc., Iredell County
Lockes Custom Auto Body, George Teazian, Iredell County
