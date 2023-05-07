The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 28-May 4:
Moody’s Mowing, William Michael Moody, Statesville
Capsule Services LLC, Ayanna Woo, Troutman
323 Ranch, Michael and Daphne Jensen, Stony Point
Mariano Construction Co., Anthony J. Mariano Jr., Mooresville
Rayne & Shine Construction, Mariah Gayle Newsome, Mooresville
Mac Construction, Michael A. Clark, Mooresville
American Beverage Co., Carolina Beverage Group LLC, Shannon Hilton, Mooresville
Carolina KTM, Carolina Cycle Concepts LLC, B.S. Miller, Mooresville
Cats Crystal Clean, Catherine Vargas, Taylorsville
People are also reading…
Barrier Landscaping, Jamie Lee Barrier, Mooresville.