Iredell County new business names: April 3-9

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 3-9.
JMeeks & Co., J. Meeks Homes Inc., Mooresville
Simply Sales Boutique, Michelle Tennant-Burski, Iredell County
M2 Real Estate Group, The Madison-Martino Real Estate Group, LLC, Iredell County
Alfa and Omega Store, Elvis Briones Samayoa, Iredell County
JM Latino Services, Maria Conchita Marin, Iredell County
El Super Grocery, Belzabel Dominguez Sedano, Iredell County
Tienda Hispana Guate-Mex, Wilfiro Ambrocio Najera, Iredell County
House Doctors of Lake Norman, Kan Be Creative LLC, Mooresville
West Wind Stables, Kim B. Cowart, Peter C. Cowart, Statesville
Baker Land and Farm Co., Commonwealth Tree Surgeon, LLC, Statesville
Bentley and Daisy Online General Store, BentleyandDaisy.com, Bentley and Daisy, Kevin L. Farnsworth, Lori A. Farnsworth, Mooresville
Sundown General Contracting, Sundown Home Improvements LLC, Mooresville
Aesthetic Sanctuary, Princess Thomas MD, PLLC, Iredell County
Bellas Construction Services, Hipolito Balderas Ponce, Statesville
Andre Campos Fernandes Enterprises, Andre Campos Fernandes, Iredell County
Renato Carl Junior Enterprises, Renato Carl Junior, Iredell County
The Trash Butlers, The Discount Pirate, Molineaux Investments LLC, Iredell County
SunKissed LKN, Kaylene Greenman, Mooresville
The Special Delivery Group, Sheila Mae Sloan, Statesville
Down On The Farm, Rachel Gibson, Iredell County