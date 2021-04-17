Iredell County new business names: April 4-10

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 4-10.
Accents Carpentry, Mike Dearborn, Mooresville
Quality Hair By Denise, Denise Parchment, Mooresville
Lake Norman Custom Woodworking, Lake Norman Woodworking, LKN Custom Woodworking, E. Shawn Fann, Iredell County
People From Places, Dave Tonch, Jared Stamey, Mooresville
Choice Box Mail, Ocracoke 8:56 Inc., Iredell County
Wonderfully Made Hair, Stephanie Caitlin Cox, Iredell County
BossyQueenz, Raynisha Caldwell, Mooresville
Redemption Racing & Garage, Professional Solutions America Corporation, Iredell County
Top Shelf Complete Landscape and Turf Specialist, Joseph Jude Lambe, Mooresville
Warrior Pressure Washing, Steven G. Cox, Troutman
Modern Dream Designs, LD 61 LLC, Mooresville
Ocean Beach Consulting, FAY Holdings, LLC, Iredell County
Dogwood Market + Company, Dogwood Market And Company, Franklin Heinrich Jr., Mooresville
Alisha M. Fox Cleaning Up CO-VID, Alisha M. Fox, Iredell County