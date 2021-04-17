 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: April 4-10
Iredell County new business names: April 4-10

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 4-10.

Accents Carpentry, Mike Dearborn, Mooresville

Quality Hair By Denise, Denise Parchment, Mooresville

Lake Norman Custom Woodworking, Lake Norman Woodworking, LKN Custom Woodworking, E. Shawn Fann, Iredell County

People From Places, Dave Tonch, Jared Stamey, Mooresville

Choice Box Mail, Ocracoke 8:56 Inc., Iredell County

Wonderfully Made Hair, Stephanie Caitlin Cox, Iredell County

BossyQueenz, Raynisha Caldwell, Mooresville

Redemption Racing & Garage, Professional Solutions America Corporation, Iredell County

Top Shelf Complete Landscape and Turf Specialist, Joseph Jude Lambe, Mooresville

Warrior Pressure Washing, Steven G. Cox, Troutman

Modern Dream Designs, LD 61 LLC, Mooresville

Ocean Beach Consulting, FAY Holdings, LLC, Iredell County

Dogwood Market + Company, Dogwood Market And Company, Franklin Heinrich Jr., Mooresville

Alisha M. Fox Cleaning Up CO-VID, Alisha M. Fox, Iredell County

Time to Build, Time To Build, Inc., Harmony

Affordable Mini Storage, B&D Storage, LLC, Iredell County

PatchMaster Serving Iredell County, BSH, LLC, Statesville

