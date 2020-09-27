 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 13-19
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 13-19

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 13-19.

Hammer Time Construction, Hammer Time LLC, Mooresville

Novant Health LKN Family Medicine, Novant Medical Group, Inc. Iredell County

Creative Satellite, Neal P. Forbes, Mooresville

Baw Raw, Courtney Holmes, Cailynn Winford, Carissa Abraham, Mooresville

The Lucky Clover, Ronald Eugene Kyles and Amanda Chelius Kyles, Mooresville

PharmaCBD, Rightful Ventures, Inc., Iredell County

Thomas Home Improvements, William John Thomas III, Mooresville

Mahogany Bodies, Aisha Young, Mooresville

CMK Custom Carpentry, Cathy N. Raynor, Mooresville

Max Arms, Frank J. Mackowsky, Mooresville

FTC Doors, Forged Timber Co., LLC, Iredell County

GC Jobs, General Construction Jobs, JBN Consulting, Construction Talent Network, Construction Talent Goup, The Job Board Network, Inc., Iredell County

Smitty’s Meats, Wild America Taxidermy & Deer Processing, Inc., Iredell County

Sourceiam Solutions, Tamika Smith, Mooresville

