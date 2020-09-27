Iredell County new business names: Aug. 13-19

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 13-19.
Hammer Time Construction, Hammer Time LLC, Mooresville
Novant Health LKN Family Medicine, Novant Medical Group, Inc. Iredell County
Creative Satellite, Neal P. Forbes, Mooresville
Baw Raw, Courtney Holmes, Cailynn Winford, Carissa Abraham, Mooresville
The Lucky Clover, Ronald Eugene Kyles and Amanda Chelius Kyles, Mooresville
PharmaCBD, Rightful Ventures, Inc., Iredell County
Thomas Home Improvements, William John Thomas III, Mooresville
Mahogany Bodies, Aisha Young, Mooresville
CMK Custom Carpentry, Cathy N. Raynor, Mooresville
Max Arms, Frank J. Mackowsky, Mooresville
FTC Doors, Forged Timber Co., LLC, Iredell County
GC Jobs, General Construction Jobs, JBN Consulting, Construction Talent Network, Construction Talent Goup, The Job Board Network, Inc., Iredell County
Smitty’s Meats, Wild America Taxidermy & Deer Processing, Inc., Iredell County
Sourceiam Solutions, Tamika Smith, Mooresville
