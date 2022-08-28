 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 14-20

  • 0
8-28 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20.

KGS Safety Boots, Grass Seekers LLC, Iredell County

ACE High Cowgirl, Miriam Campbell, Iredell County

Sunflower creations by Faith, Catherine Elmore, Statesville

Site Built Sheds, Tunney Enterprises LLC, Statesville

Beyond the Building Ministries, Pamela Johnson, Danna Ocampo, Esteban Ocampo, Iredell County

Sojourn Therapy Services, Andie Sloan, Iredell County

JTC Custom Carpentry, Jason Cox, Troutman

AHM Loan Signing Service, AHM Notary Signing Service, AHM, AHM Signing Service, Alicia L. Holmes-Mosley, Mooresville

People are also reading…

Elkins Properties-Woodruff Road Professional Park, Woodruff Halton Professional Park, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

Davis Property Maintenance, Christine Eloise Davis, Iredell County

The Fountains at Mooresville, Timber Ridge Townhomes, L.P., Iredell County

Jim’s V-Twin Performance, James Gutches, Mooresville

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence