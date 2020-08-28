 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 16-22
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 16-22.

Mobility Plus of Lake Norman, Mobility Plus of Charlotte, Mobility Plus, 4Sprink LLC, Mooresville

33 Storage Solutions, 33SS LLC, Iredell County

Conquest Construction, John James Sherry, Pamela Jane Gardner, Mooresville

North Piedmont CHIPS, Howard J. Dietmeyer III, Iredell County

That Girl That Bakes, Daisy Gatton-Phillips, Statesville

F & M Enterprises, Michael Bannister, Mooresville

Placid Salon and Spa, Kathleen A. Stiles, Iredell County

InvisiShield 360, InvisiShell360 LLC, Iredell County

Best Container Services, Regency Hauling LLC, Mooresville

Gregorio Trucking, Cuitlahuac Pedro Gregorio, Iredell County

S & S Health and Beauty, Shalanda Sabrina Harrison, Statesville

InStride Carolina Foot Care Associates, InStride Foot and Ankle Specialists, PLLC, Iredell County

InStride James Mazur DPM, InStride Foot and Ankle Specialists PLLC, Iredell County

Marloz of Statesville, Marloz of High Point Inc., Statesville

