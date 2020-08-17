Iredell County new business names: Aug. 2-8

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 2-8.
Rapport Truck Services, Federico Morales Camargo, Iredell County
Knick Knack Trans, Richard Medina, Iredell County
Backyard Pest Control Services, Ethan Haithcox, Statesville
ANG Pressure Washing Services, Luis E. Anguiano, Mooresville
ANG Insurance Services, Luis E. Anguiano, Mooresville
BEI Services, Bruce Inpyn, Mooresville
Powered On Audio Visual Perry Assets LLC, Mooresville
3Ls Virtual Learning Center, Velsha McMiller, Iredell County
Reach Out & Touch Someone Learning Center, Tammy J. Bennett, Iredell County
Rocket Concrete Company, The Calico Group LLC, Mooresville
Red Letter Courier, Michelle M. Barricello, Mooresville
