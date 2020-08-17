You have permission to edit this article.
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 2-8
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 2-8.

Rapport Truck Services, Federico Morales Camargo, Iredell County

Knick Knack Trans, Richard Medina, Iredell County

Backyard Pest Control Services, Ethan Haithcox, Statesville

ANG Pressure Washing Services, Luis E. Anguiano, Mooresville

ANG Insurance Services, Luis E. Anguiano, Mooresville

BEI Services, Bruce Inpyn, Mooresville

Powered On Audio Visual Perry Assets LLC, Mooresville

3Ls Virtual Learning Center, Velsha McMiller, Iredell County

Reach Out & Touch Someone Learning Center, Tammy J. Bennett, Iredell County

Rocket Concrete Company, The Calico Group LLC, Mooresville

Red Letter Courier, Michelle M. Barricello, Mooresville

