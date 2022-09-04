 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 21-27

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27.

La Tapatia, Ruben Huerta, Iredell County

Moorish Science Temple of America No. 5, Moorish Science Temple of America, Statesville

Full Force Firearms, FF Firearms, St. Aubin LLC, Iredell County

A1 Self Storage, A-1 Self Storage, JPJ Property Group LLC, Iredell County

Kale Construction Supply, Kale Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville

Imagine Outdoor Lighting, Keyserv Company, LLC, Mooresville

HIHO Mining, Woody Haskins, Iredell County

Mixed Mom Brown Babies, Momma Advise Wednesdays, Life With The Futrells, JazmyneDenise, JDF Productions LLC, Iredell County

Assisted Living Locators, Assisted Living Locators of North Charlotte, Tarpack Holdings, LLC, Iredell County

Stacktown Arcade, Rogue Wave Entertainment, LLC, Iredell County

Connor Real Estate, Courtney Sanders Connor, Mooresville

Widows and Widowers Travel Group, WWTG, Dr. Patricia Littwin, Mooresville

Best In Town Motel, Kailash LLC, Iredell County

Gary Photo, GaryPhoto.com, #theGaryPhoto, Gary J. Carr, Mooresville

