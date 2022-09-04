Iredell County new business names: Aug. 21-27

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27.
La Tapatia, Ruben Huerta, Iredell County
Moorish Science Temple of America No. 5, Moorish Science Temple of America, Statesville
Full Force Firearms, FF Firearms, St. Aubin LLC, Iredell County
A1 Self Storage, A-1 Self Storage, JPJ Property Group LLC, Iredell County
Kale Construction Supply, Kale Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville
Imagine Outdoor Lighting, Keyserv Company, LLC, Mooresville
HIHO Mining, Woody Haskins, Iredell County
Mixed Mom Brown Babies, Momma Advise Wednesdays, Life With The Futrells, JazmyneDenise, JDF Productions LLC, Iredell County
Assisted Living Locators, Assisted Living Locators of North Charlotte, Tarpack Holdings, LLC, Iredell County
Stacktown Arcade, Rogue Wave Entertainment, LLC, Iredell County
Connor Real Estate, Courtney Sanders Connor, Mooresville
Widows and Widowers Travel Group, WWTG, Dr. Patricia Littwin, Mooresville
Best In Town Motel, Kailash LLC, Iredell County
Gary Photo, GaryPhoto.com, #theGaryPhoto, Gary J. Carr, Mooresville