Iredell County new business names: Aug. 22-28

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 22-28.
Gem Junkie, Theresa Smith, Mooresville
Get Mugged Company, ENK Studios, LLC, Mooresville
BrainWise Solutions, The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville
So Full of Life, SFL Group, LLC, Iredell County
A2Z Advancement, Andrew Joachim Zeggert, Mooresville
El Panecito Bakery, Gerardo Reyes Reyes, Iredell County
D1 Training – Mooresville, Spectrum Fitness LLC, Iredell County
B’s Hot Rods, Gunnar Warkenthien, Statesville
Lakeside Lashes, AMS of Mooresville, LLC, Iredell County
Furry Tail Crates, Sarah Mascarello, Mooresville
2nd Story Artistry, Sarah Mascarello, Mooresville
