Iredell County new business names: Aug. 22-28
New business names

9-5 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 22-28.

Gem Junkie, Theresa Smith, Mooresville

Get Mugged Company, ENK Studios, LLC, Mooresville

BrainWise Solutions, The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville

So Full of Life, SFL Group, LLC, Iredell County

A2Z Advancement, Andrew Joachim Zeggert, Mooresville

El Panecito Bakery, Gerardo Reyes Reyes, Iredell County

D1 Training – Mooresville, Spectrum Fitness LLC, Iredell County

B’s Hot Rods, Gunnar Warkenthien, Statesville

Lakeside Lashes, AMS of Mooresville, LLC, Iredell County

Furry Tail Crates, Sarah Mascarello, Mooresville

2nd Story Artistry, Sarah Mascarello, Mooresville

