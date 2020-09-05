Iredell County new business names: Aug. 23-29

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 23-29.
Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care, Carolina Medicorp Enterprises Inc., Iredell County
Park Drive Entertainment Studios, JDH Entertainment LLC, Statesville
JinJin Chinese Restaurant, JinJin 1688 Inc., Iredell County
Lumo Battery, Battery Tech LLC, Mooresville
Lashes by Ashley, NJA Enterprises, Ashley Xiomara Matthews, Statesville
Aces in Action, Information Consulting Services LLC, Mooresville
Back2Basics, Nicole Lyn Chapman, Statesville
VIR, Nicole Patterson, Statesville
Exquisite Jewelers, RML Investors Corp., Troutman
Beauty & Wellness, Be-Well, Lashareca Harrison, Edward Knox, Brandon Mathis, Statesville
Ultimate Mobile Welder, Ultimate Mobile Welding, Ultimate Welding Inc., Mooresville
Construction Removal Solutions, Brandon Daniels, Iredell County
Freedom Connections, Andrew J. Zeggert, Mooresville
MLC Melanistic, Franklin Lamar Stewart, Mooresville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.