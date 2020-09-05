 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 23-29
New Business Names

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 23-29

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 23-29.

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care, Carolina Medicorp Enterprises Inc., Iredell County

Park Drive Entertainment Studios, JDH Entertainment LLC, Statesville

JinJin Chinese Restaurant, JinJin 1688 Inc., Iredell County

Lumo Battery, Battery Tech LLC, Mooresville

Lashes by Ashley, NJA Enterprises, Ashley Xiomara Matthews, Statesville

Aces in Action, Information Consulting Services LLC, Mooresville

Back2Basics, Nicole Lyn Chapman, Statesville

VIR, Nicole Patterson, Statesville

Exquisite Jewelers, RML Investors Corp., Troutman

Beauty & Wellness, Be-Well, Lashareca Harrison, Edward Knox, Brandon Mathis, Statesville

Ultimate Mobile Welder, Ultimate Mobile Welding, Ultimate Welding Inc., Mooresville

Construction Removal Solutions, Brandon Daniels, Iredell County

Freedom Connections, Andrew J. Zeggert, Mooresville

MLC Melanistic, Franklin Lamar Stewart, Mooresville

