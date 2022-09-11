 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

  • 0
9-11 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

Iredell Firewire, Firewire Communications LLC, Iredell County

Simpsons Wash & Fold, Jayro Enterprises, Inc., Iredell County

Fendi Nail, Fendi Nail Salon, Nail Tech JN LLC, Statesville

Revive Senior Safety Advisors, ReviveSSA, Jacqueline Marie Teller, Nelson Rosado, Statesville

Chivalry Candles, Lula Denise Thompson, Harmony

Aggressive Solutions JC, Jonathon S. Cromie, Jessica L. Canfield, Statesville

She’s the Worlds, TravelSalesGroup LLC, Mooresville

A Writer’s Hand, Kaleigh Gammon, Statesville

People are also reading…

Brennan Brothers Locksmith Services, Joshua G. Brennan, Mooresville

Natasha Nicole Weddings & Events, Natasha Alford, Mooresville

Southern Truck and Equipment, DMB76, LLC, Iredell County

Woodman Fire Company, Jeremiah Wood, Iredell County

Guntrs Stop & Shop, Gunters Stop & Shop LLC, Iredell County

Hotworx Studio, Hotworx, Hotworx Lake Norman, Xclusive Training LLC, Mooresville

FTW Gaming, Edward J. LoVaglio, Statesville

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation