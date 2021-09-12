Iredell County new business names: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Cake Couture, Melissa Cangero, Troutman
Lorenzo Masonry, Lawrence Cangero, Troutman
The Camping & Glamping Store, Gary Lee Spencer Jr., Troutman
All Purpose Auto, P&G Rentals, Cross Roads Lounge, Thunder Juice, Dirquas K. Ellis, Statesville
Deck Doc’s, Katherine Elizabeth Glover, Troutman
Steele Boys And Family Auto Restorations, J’Shaun Steele, Harmony
Carolina Sales, Carolina Gomez Dominguez, Iredell County
C&Ssales, Casey Boggs and Shannon O’neill, Olin
Kelsey Rae Photography, Kelsey Cline Crabtree, Mooresville
Wood Beard Brands, Jason Daniel Wood, Statesville
Kong on the Rocks, Brandon Wayne Myers and Christina Sue Miller, Statesville
Quality Logistics, LD Baker Trucking Inc., Mooresville
Motivation Mortgage, Motivation Financial LLC, Iredell County
Sam Hunt Racing, Hunt Racing LLC, Mooresville
Alas y Resendiz, Rosa Suleima Alas de Resendiz, Iredell County
SunRhea Shop, Brittni Grant, Statesville
Jones Security Services, Jones Security Services LLC, Statesville
TP’s Lawn Care & Pressure Washing, Antonio Damon Peet, Statesville
River Highway Retail, Platzer Family Limited Partnership, Iredell County
Child & Family Therapy Center, LCP Services NC, PLLC, Mooresville
BlackBook Laboratories, EG3 Technologies LLC, Statesville