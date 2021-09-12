 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

9-12 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

Cake Couture, Melissa Cangero, Troutman

Lorenzo Masonry, Lawrence Cangero, Troutman

The Camping & Glamping Store, Gary Lee Spencer Jr., Troutman

All Purpose Auto, P&G Rentals, Cross Roads Lounge, Thunder Juice, Dirquas K. Ellis, Statesville

Deck Doc’s, Katherine Elizabeth Glover, Troutman

Steele Boys And Family Auto Restorations, J’Shaun Steele, Harmony

Carolina Sales, Carolina Gomez Dominguez, Iredell County

C&Ssales, Casey Boggs and Shannon O’neill, Olin

Kelsey Rae Photography, Kelsey Cline Crabtree, Mooresville

Wood Beard Brands, Jason Daniel Wood, Statesville

Kong on the Rocks, Brandon Wayne Myers and Christina Sue Miller, Statesville

Quality Logistics, LD Baker Trucking Inc., Mooresville

Motivation Mortgage, Motivation Financial LLC, Iredell County

Sam Hunt Racing, Hunt Racing LLC, Mooresville

Alas y Resendiz, Rosa Suleima Alas de Resendiz, Iredell County

SunRhea Shop, Brittni Grant, Statesville

Jones Security Services, Jones Security Services LLC, Statesville

TP’s Lawn Care & Pressure Washing, Antonio Damon Peet, Statesville

River Highway Retail, Platzer Family Limited Partnership, Iredell County

Child & Family Therapy Center, LCP Services NC, PLLC, Mooresville

BlackBook Laboratories, EG3 Technologies LLC, Statesville

