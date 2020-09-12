 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 30-Sept. 5
  • Updated
9-13 business jpg
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Jennmar Services, Turning Point Services, Compliance Staffing Agency, LLC, Mooresville

Kingdom Builderz, Kingdom Wealth Builderz, Breathe for Love, Funnels for Christ, Live Love Transform LLC, Mooresville

SP Internet and TV, Shannon Phillips, Statesville

Bee Over NC, Bee Over NC, LLC, Statesville

Lewis B. Guignard, Jr., Lewis B. Guignard, Jr., Iredell County

Premier Pools and Spas, Platinum Pool and Spa Corp., Mooresville

Voila, Joan Ocampo, Statesville

United Country Piedmont Carolina Realty, Piedmont Carolina Realty LLC, Statesville

Wilson Cleaners, Lewis Wilson, Iredell County

The Sim Center, Fitfo Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville

Equity Encompass NC Real Estate, Equity North Carolina Real Estate LLC, Union Grove

Your Carolina Living, Beltran Unlimited, LLC, Iredell County

Mr. and Mrs. Bloomingarden, James R. Garreau, Statesville

Diva’s Beauty Bar & Lounge, Treva M. Miller, Statesville

Virtuous Touch of Beauty Salon, Paulette Spencer Rucker, Iredell County

Second Nature Jewelry, Redstone LLC, Mooresville

Freedom In Finance, Freedom & Finance, Anna Maria Nelson, Mooresville

