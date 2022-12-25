Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17

edell County
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 11-17.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Alec Grabowski as network chief operating officer, managing hospital operations, in the North Car…
Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville has announced it will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year…
There have been many reasons for the Jeter family to shed tears in 2022 but very few, if any, of those instances have been tears shed in a mom…
Downtown Mooresville and Liberty Park were filled with excitement and visitors for the annual Classic Christmas, a joint effort of the Mooresv…
The parents of a 1-year-old are facing charges after the child apparently became unresponsive due to a drug overdose, the Mooresville Police D…
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its winners for its 2022 annual Hospital Department Gingerbread House Competition.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…
It was a day to say thanks and celebrate as the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary met for its 2022 holiday luncheon Dec.…