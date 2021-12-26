Iredell County new business names: Dec.12-18

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 12-18.
Artsy Ashline, Shari Ashline, Mooresville
Canna City Distro, Hemp Geek of Statesville LLC, Statesville
Myofacial Release of Mooresville; Myofacial Release Mooresville; Mooresville Myofacial Release; Soulful Waters Myofacial Release, LLC; Mooresville
Edwards and Fordham Global Charging, Amy Edwards, Delton Edwards, Tierny Fordham, Leviticus Fordham, Mooresville
Kearey Builders, Kearey Construction, Kearey Builders, Inc., Mooresville
Michael’s Mobile Detailing, Michael K. Smith, Mooresville
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.