Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-20.
Furniture Set Deals, FurnitureSetDeals.com, Furniture Home Décor, LLC, Mooresville
Fresh Start Lawn Service, Robert A. Nichols, Statesville
Journey Eventures, Amy Robb, Iredell County
Homesley Build, Homesley Homes, David Mitchell Homesley Jr., Rachel Homesley, Homesley Build LLC, Mooresville
Belle Street Boutique, Belle Street, Arabelle Kristin Friedman, Iredell County
Alchemy 22 Event Venue, Alchemy EP, LLC, Iredell County