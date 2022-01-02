Iredell County new business names: Dec. 19-25

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 19-25.
Miracle Auto & Parts Recycle, Samuel Johnson, Harmony
Downtown Mini Storage, YREP Storage 1250 LLC, Iredell County
Rainbow International of Statesville, Elite Restoration Contractors LLC, Iredell County
Wilson Field Services, Marc Wilson, Statesville
My Health Center at Lowe’s Mooresville, Healthworks Med Group of North Carolina, P.C., Iredell County
Sacred Heart Dermatology, Sanders Medical Group PLLC, Iredell County
