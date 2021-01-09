 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 22-Jan. 2
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 22-Jan. 2

1-10 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 22-Jan. 2.

CrunchySeed, www.crunchyseed.com and www.crunchyseed.net, JRD Distribution, LLC, Mooresville

Carl Hall, Charlotte Flames, Carl Hall Sports Development, Carl H. Hall Jr., Mooresville

Atapco UEP, Dondre Williams-Mason, Mooresville

Homewatch CareGivers of Mooresville, The Conway Group LLC, Iredell County

Greater Than A Higher Power, E Care Counseling, PLLC, Statesville

Long Horn Roofing, Braidyn Niemi, Iredell County

Emerson Process Management, Xavier L. Mackey, Iredell County

Instrument And Valve Services, Brian Hatley, Iredell County

Bell Steel, Brian G. Hatley, Iredell County

Peacock Funding Group, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County

Floyd Air, Angeliah Walker, Iredell County

Architectural Testing, Angel Patterson, Iredell County

Urbina Roofing, Omer Eliseo Urbina, Iredell County

Viracon, Quemari Carter, Iredell County

Donta’s Clean Up Crew, Donta Sherrill, Iredell County

PFG Imperial Center, Quemari Carter, Iredell County

Emerson Automation Solutions, Katherine Walsh, Iredell County

Ocean Lakes, Donta Sherrill, Iredell County

Loren Cook, Angel Patterson, Iredell County

Thanos Logistics, Walter Kasmir Living Trust, Mooresville

Elbert Financial Consultant, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County

Lockmasters, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County

Wild Growth, David Lindsey, Iredell County

Clever Crafts, Tammy Young, Statesville

Stonewall Jackson Homes, 5751 Airport Drive, LLC, Mooresville

Port City Moving, 126 Haney Drive Moving, LLC, Mooresville

Love Square One, Joanna Palazzolo, Mooresville

Piedmont First Aid and Safety, Carpet Rentals, Inc., Statesville

Piedmont First Aid, Carpet Rentals, Inc., Statesville

