Iredell County new business names: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
Specialty Brands Consulting, John Ray, Mooresville
GPC Home Services, James Talmage, Iredell County
Firearms Technology Consulting, Firearms Technology Training, Firearms Technology Consulting Gunsmiths, Massage by James, Technology Limited Consulting LLC, Iredell County
Ultimate Greenscape, KeyServ Company, LLC, Iredell County
Dala Casa Landscape Management, KeyServ Company, LLC, Iredell County
Harley Jean Jewelry, The Sands of Boho, Lava and Stone, Road Runners Food Delivery, Katie Kast, Mooresville
Excel Construction, Daniel Curpas, Iredell County
Tina’s Crafting Corner, Tina Lee Parris, Statesville
Cheryl O’Neal Photography, Cheryl Heather O’Neal, Iredell County