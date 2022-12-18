 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 4-10

12-18 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10.

My Spirit Media, Emily Heinemann Enterprises, L.L.C., Mooresville

Jeni’s Southern Homemade, Jeni Ferguson, LLC, Iredell County

Novant Health Imaging Mooresville, Mecklenburg Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Iredell County

Kenneth Boone Painting, Kenneth Boone, Iredell County

Los Remedios, Alex Gonzalez Pacheco, Iredell County

Race City Defense, Race City Design Solutions LLC, Iredell County

Slicer’s Private Security, Bryon Scott Slicer, Iredell County

Slicer’s Dashing, Bryon Scott Slicer, Iredell County

The Goddard School Mooresville, MacRae-Bryan Inc., Iredell County

LiL Bundy Motor Sports, Ethan Mitchell LLC, Iredell County

City Pawn & Gun, Ronald E. Green, Iredell County

Vibeletics Sports, Vibeletics LLC, Mooresville

Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

BackYard Glory, The Galway Company, Mooresville

Yard Gallery Designs, Fly My Photo, LLC, Mooresville

flagology, Fly My Photo, LLC, Mooresville

KD Farms, James Carl Hostetter, Cynthia Darlene Hostetter, Iredell County

The Club House Parties & Events, Karen L. Diggs, Iredell County

Clean Ice Service & Sales, Clean Ice Service & Sales, LLC, Mooresville

