Iredell County new business names: Dec. 5-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 5-12.
Carolina Kidd Ent, Phoenix Camp, Franklin Lamar Stewart, Mooresville
Glamorre Jewelry, Teresa Redmond, Iredell County
Ignite Women’s Empowerment Summit, Ignite Women, Remnant Inc., Mooresville
Iridescent, Taylor Pigg, Iredell County
Grape Escape Ventures, Norman Lee Faus, Mooresville
Yasmany’s Handyman Services, Yasmany Abreu Gonzalez, Mooresville
Urban Lash and Beauty Lounge, Morgan Stipp, Mooresville
F G Electricity, Francisco Antonio Galo Martinez, Iredell County
JAP Flooring, Joao Augusto Pains De Paulo, Iredell County
Monasterios Painting, Liebano Monasterios Quintero, Iredell County
Roberto Painting, Roberto Jacinto Francisco, Iredell County
JR Universal Flooring, Juan Rocha Da Costa, Iredell County
Salus Painting, Esmael Da Silva, Iredell County
Laine Cleaning, Elaine De Andrade Pereira, Iredell County
Quintanilla Turcios Drywall Taping and Painting, Jose Quintanilla Escoto, Iredell County
Mirna Cleaning, Mirna Ericela Madrid Hernandez, Iredell County
AAMM Painting, Alba Azucena Meza Martinez, Iredell County
Wandel Painting, Wandel Jimenez, Iredell County
