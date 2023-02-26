The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 12-18.
LKN Candle Company, Michelle Wright, Mooresville
LKN Paranormal Group, Cheryl D. Eames, Troutman
Sight and Sound Systems, Charles Randall Hart, Mooresville
Nifftie Thriffties Consignment Shop, Otha Lee Branson Jr., Iredell County
Toodles Trailer Park, Lake Norman Auto Sales LLC, Iredell County
A&A Sales and Service, A&A Sales, Inc., Iredell County
Playa Bowls, AraMaya, LLC, Mooresville
Tires R Us, Mercedes Edith Pineda, Statesville
Bustles Weapons and Supplies, Joshua Bustle, Iredell County
ITOCO.COM.CO, Julio Alberto Torres, Statesville