Iredell County new business names: Feb. 14-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 14-20.
BNR Branding Solutions, BNR Digital Marketing, BNR Digital Agency, BNR Branding, Brent W. Friar II, Mooresville
DBA Mosquito Shield of Mooresville, UU Services LLC, Iredell County
Lake Norman Gift Gal, Lake Norman Gift Gal Florist, Candice Rene Sims, Iredell County
Blue Orb Property, Lola Rose Russell, Iredell County
Lightwave Consulting Services, Raymond J. Michaud Sr., Mooresville
Wendy Scott Travel, Wendy Scott, Iredell County
Rojas Family Landscaping, Jose Rojas-Velazquez, Mooresville
Etta’s Jambaloo Resendial Childcare, Jambaloo Childcare, Etta V. Deans, Statesville
Seidenblume (Silkflower) Kreations by Amy, Amy M. Speaks, Statesville
Elite Arborscape, Juan B. Moreno, Norlis B. Velasquez, Statesville