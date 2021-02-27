 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 14-20
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 14-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 14-20.

Photos by AMR, Anna Ramos, Mooresville

BNR Branding Solutions, BNR Digital Marketing, BNR Digital Agency, BNR Branding, Brent W. Friar II, Mooresville

DBA Mosquito Shield of Mooresville, UU Services LLC, Iredell County

Lake Norman Gift Gal, Lake Norman Gift Gal Florist, Candice Rene Sims, Iredell County

Blue Orb Property, Lola Rose Russell, Iredell County

Lightwave Consulting Services, Raymond J. Michaud Sr., Mooresville

Wendy Scott Travel, Wendy Scott, Iredell County

Rojas Family Landscaping, Jose Rojas-Velazquez, Mooresville

Etta’s Jambaloo Resendial Childcare, Jambaloo Childcare, Etta V. Deans, Statesville

Seidenblume (Silkflower) Kreations by Amy, Amy M. Speaks, Statesville

Elite Arborscape, Juan B. Moreno, Norlis B. Velasquez, Statesville

