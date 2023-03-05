The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 19-25.
The BossEpreneur Book Boutique, Barber Family Publishing, LLC, Iredell County
Heritage Tree Care, Thomas Richards, Mooresville
Carmel Gardens, Sara Martin, Mooresville
JBs Productions23, Jeffrey J. Barrows, Mooresville
Sanchez Services Pro, Sanchez Construction and Painting LLC, Troutman
GoldFlame Junk Removal & Demolition, GoldFlame Services LLC, Mooresville
Spic and Span Cleaning and Janitorial Services, Nina Haley, Mooresville
CML Roofing, Guttering and Restoration, Charles Michael Cully, Statesville
Jacob’s Gunworks, Jacob Reed Gurley, Statesville