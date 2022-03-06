 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 20-26
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26.

Denver Mexican Store, Reyna Katerine Zamore Gaspar, Iredell County

Tienda Mexicana de Morehead City, Serafin Gonzalez Carrillo, Iredell County

Tres Estrellas of Siler City, Luis Armando Lucas, Iredell County

El Guero Fresh Market, Damaris Jael Taboada Torres, Iredell County

Tienda El Remanente, Felino Leonidas Mejia y Mejia, Iredell County

El Maguey Grocery Store, Hector Pablo Guardado, Iredell County

Los Dos Amigos, Andres Rivera Perez, Iredell County

Tienda Latina Central de Guatemala, Rogelio Ventura Jiguan, Iredell County

Panaderia La Imperial, Eduardo Vazquez Medina, Iredell County

La Esquina Latina Tarboro, Wiston Padilla Munoz, Iredell County

Las Chicanitas, Minerva Lopez Sanchez, Iredell County

HDS Cleaning Squad, Patricia Martinez, Harmony

Jose’s Auto Service, Jose Ramirez, Iredell County

Nova Boat Rentals, Lake of Galilee, LLC, Iredell County

Ridgewater Custom Homes, Graylyn Homes, Ridgewater Construction LLC, Iredell County

fe’ wellness, Samantha Caruso, Statesville

LAP Landscaping, Luis Alfredo Giron Pacheco, Troutman

Bottom Dollar Bail Bonds, Tamara G. Coronado, Harmony

Park Square Condo Association, Park Square Townhome Association, Park Square Master Association, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

Norman Crossing Offices, Albemarle at Sharon, Family Dollar at Davis Park, Waxhaw Professional Park Offices, Elm Lane Offices, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

Diamond S Auction Company, Reggie Kevin Settle, Union Grove

The Jolly Helpers, Charles L. Jolly, Kimberly W. Jolly, Mooresville

Nelson XFPS, Nelson Mendoza, Mooresville

Secure The Perimeter, Secure The Perimeter LLC, Mooresville

Will Price Painting, Set ‘N Hooks, Set ‘N Hooks L.L.C., Iredell County

PC Mulch and Supply, Crafter’s Woods, LLC, Iredell County

Cibao Barbershop, Eddie Munoz, Iredell County

Viva Cleaning, Adriana Rodriguez Ruiz, Iredell County

La Universal, Melina Guerrero Illanez, Iredell County

Lemel Master Fishing, Lemel Outfitter, LLC, Mooresville

Soap’n Car Wash of Statesville, Catawba Car Wash, R.W. Stulpin LLC, Statesville

Berserker Fitness, Douglas Forrester, Iredell County

Junk & Disorderly; Angel Art, Michele M. Molnar, Iredell County

YungEntruprenuerz Entertainment; O’Neal R’Nae, OG Nyce, Nyce Marli, Grae’ Adams, Antuan Dupres Gray, Statesville

