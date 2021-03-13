 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 28-March 6
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 28-March 6

3-14 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 28-March 6.

Big Cam Garage, Dwayne Troutman and Gloria Troutman, Iredell County

Iredell at Mooresville Town Square, Stout Internal Medicine and Wellness, Nicholson Internal Medicine, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Imaging at Mooresville, Iredell Surgery at Mooresville, Iredell Urgent Care, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

Winding Woods, Misplaced Identify Productions, Thomas Ryan Hart, Mooresville

Coors Brewing Co., Carolina Beverage Group, LLC, Mooresville

Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry, Keith Bills, Statesville

T&M Landscaping, Taquan McFarland, Iredell County

The Garden of HOPE, Adrian Norris, Iredell County

Carolina Brewing Company, Argus Beverage Ventures LLC, Statesville

Genesis Cleaning Service, Carmen Galo, Iredell County

Ramirez Repair Service, Carlos Ramirez, Iredell County

Firehouse Vintage Vehicles, Black Air Enterprises LLC, Iredell County

Yenniiz-Kiitchen, Jenny Ulysse, Mooresville

Custom Glass Product Design, Alan Coyle, Mooresville

Pool Professors, Pool Services Company, Mooresville

Queencode_87 Collection, Age…Where?, Melanin Pop!, Grandmaw’s Hands, Miranda Evette Smith, Mooresville

V Massage Facial & Waxing, Ling Gracia, Iredell County

Andi Styles Boutique, Angela Holland, Mooresville

Southern Sanitizing, Samantha Hoke, Mary Smallwood, Iredell County

