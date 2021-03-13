Iredell County new business names: Feb. 28-March 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 28-March 6.
Big Cam Garage, Dwayne Troutman and Gloria Troutman, Iredell County
Iredell at Mooresville Town Square, Stout Internal Medicine and Wellness, Nicholson Internal Medicine, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Imaging at Mooresville, Iredell Surgery at Mooresville, Iredell Urgent Care, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
Winding Woods, Misplaced Identify Productions, Thomas Ryan Hart, Mooresville
Coors Brewing Co., Carolina Beverage Group, LLC, Mooresville
Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry, Keith Bills, Statesville
T&M Landscaping, Taquan McFarland, Iredell County
The Garden of HOPE, Adrian Norris, Iredell County
Carolina Brewing Company, Argus Beverage Ventures LLC, Statesville
Genesis Cleaning Service, Carmen Galo, Iredell County
Ramirez Repair Service, Carlos Ramirez, Iredell County
Firehouse Vintage Vehicles, Black Air Enterprises LLC, Iredell County
Yenniiz-Kiitchen, Jenny Ulysse, Mooresville
Custom Glass Product Design, Alan Coyle, Mooresville
Pool Professors, Pool Services Company, Mooresville
Queencode_87 Collection, Age…Where?, Melanin Pop!, Grandmaw’s Hands, Miranda Evette Smith, Mooresville
V Massage Facial & Waxing, Ling Gracia, Iredell County
Andi Styles Boutique, Angela Holland, Mooresville
Southern Sanitizing, Samantha Hoke, Mary Smallwood, Iredell County