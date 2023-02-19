The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-11.
DC Technical Consulting, David Robert Czarnecki Jr., Statesville
Excelsior Supreme Council, A.A.S.R.M., Robert L. Harrison, Statesville
Sabores Latin Cuisine, Colombian Bakery LLC, Statesville
Tuffy Tire & Auto Service, WR Mooresville Inc., Iredell County
NC Auto Direct, D&E Enterprise LLC, Statesville
Wakefield Group NC, EFRE, LLC, Iredell County
SSD Civil Contractors, Sunset Site Development LLC, Mooresville
Motivated Cleaning, Tabitha McQueen, Statesville
O & B Cleaning Service + Lawn Care, Otha Lee Branson Jr., Statesville
Triple G Pools, John Michael Gannon Jr., Iredell County
Navarro Precision, CL Mechanical LLC, Iredell County