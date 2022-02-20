Iredell County new business names: Feb. 6-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 6-12.
Dodds Flooring and Remodeling, Resolve water restoration, Dodds Flooring LLC, Mooresville
Ramseur Property Management, Richard Ramseur, Statesville
Prophetic Eagle Brand, Prophetic Eagle Brand LLC, Iredell County
CHT Realty, Care Help Trust, Amy Clovis Murray Group, LLC, Mooresville
Ultimate Décor & More, Suzanne J. Adler, Troutman
Mobile Man Cave, Mobile Man Cave Small Engine Repairs, LLC, Iredell County
JCH Logistics, L&J Recovery and Towing LLC, Iredell County
Restoring Hope Counseling Services, Cierra Sloop, Iredell County
GP Morrison, Landscape Supply, ACT Demolition & Grading, GP Morrison Construction, GP Morrison Real Estate & Development, LKN House, LLC, Mooresville
Jewell of All Trades, Jewell Waldrup, Statesville
Loss Prevention Magazine, Loss Prevention Foundation, Mooresville
JREI Garage Door, Julian Real Estate Investments, Inc., Mooresville
Gems Gone Wired, Dynamic Photographers, Picture Perfect Realty, Armstrong Treasures, LLC, Mooresville
Salgado Hardscaping Services, Ariel Salgado and Marcela Mundo Enciso, Iredell County
Mandame Multiservices, Roberto Carlos Hernandez, Iredell County
First Ideas for Speech and Feeding, Julie Kouzel, Mooresville