 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 7-13
View Comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Feb. 7-13

{{featured_button_text}}
2-21 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 7-13.

Super Group Realty Premier, Wealth For Saviours, LLC, Mooresville

REC Design and Engineering, REC MX LLC, Iredell County

Spot 2 Spotless Cleaning, Rhonda F. Phifer, Mooresville

3D Athletics, John Dellinger, Union Grove

Knochard Entertainment, William Padgett III, Mooresville

Elite Signings by Gaby, Gabriela Pedrero, Mooresville

PLUG SEVEN, Jessica Lindsey, Mooresville

Dixon Welding, Cameron Dixon, Statesville

Joyce Goodman, F.K. Goodman Co., Inc., Statesville

4D Self Storage, Secure Storage Park LLC, Iredell County

The Bougie Bag Lady, Photo Chic NC, Wood Legacy of North Carolina LLC, Troutman

Chapple Financial Services, Monica Chapple, Mooresville

Krause Communications, Kenneth Krause, Iredell County

Fragati Painting, Sebastian Norberto Fragati, Iredell County

JPG Gonzalez Renovations, Jorge Ponciano Gonzalez, Iredell County

Nathy’s Cleaning Services, Natalicia Andrade Silva, Iredell County

Pritchett and son Gianna, Janea Pritchett, Wilbert D. Pritchett Jr., Iredell County

Beyond Beauty Studios, Monica Conrod, Statesville

Lakeside Decks & Patios, Todd R. Hoster, Mooresville

Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, Lisa’s R&L, Lisa’s Kitchen & Lounge, Stephen D. Wilder, Lisa Wilder, Iredell County

Arts Inc. Studio, GKD Studio, LLC, Mooresville

CV Designs, Collean Marie VanGilder, Mooresville

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 20

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics