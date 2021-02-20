Iredell County new business names: Feb. 7-13

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 7-13.
Super Group Realty Premier, Wealth For Saviours, LLC, Mooresville
REC Design and Engineering, REC MX LLC, Iredell County
Spot 2 Spotless Cleaning, Rhonda F. Phifer, Mooresville
3D Athletics, John Dellinger, Union Grove
Knochard Entertainment, William Padgett III, Mooresville
Elite Signings by Gaby, Gabriela Pedrero, Mooresville
PLUG SEVEN, Jessica Lindsey, Mooresville
Dixon Welding, Cameron Dixon, Statesville
Joyce Goodman, F.K. Goodman Co., Inc., Statesville
4D Self Storage, Secure Storage Park LLC, Iredell County
The Bougie Bag Lady, Photo Chic NC, Wood Legacy of North Carolina LLC, Troutman
Chapple Financial Services, Monica Chapple, Mooresville
Krause Communications, Kenneth Krause, Iredell County
Fragati Painting, Sebastian Norberto Fragati, Iredell County
JPG Gonzalez Renovations, Jorge Ponciano Gonzalez, Iredell County
Nathy’s Cleaning Services, Natalicia Andrade Silva, Iredell County
Pritchett and son Gianna, Janea Pritchett, Wilbert D. Pritchett Jr., Iredell County
Beyond Beauty Studios, Monica Conrod, Statesville
Lakeside Decks & Patios, Todd R. Hoster, Mooresville
Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, Lisa’s R&L, Lisa’s Kitchen & Lounge, Stephen D. Wilder, Lisa Wilder, Iredell County
Arts Inc. Studio, GKD Studio, LLC, Mooresville
CV Designs, Collean Marie VanGilder, Mooresville