 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 16-22
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Jan. 16-22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-30 new business names-p1
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22.

Galleon, Galleon Real Estate, Galleon Commercial, Galleon Commercial Real Estate, Galleon Powered by EXP Commercial, Butts Industrial Real Estate Inc., Iredell County

Galleon Enterprises, Galleon Holdings, Galleon Real Estate Holdings, Galleon Business Advisors, Galleon Business Brockerage, Butts Industrial Real Estate Inc., Iredell County

Russ and Company HVAC, Jacob Braxdon Russ, Mooresville

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shady Boys, Pete & G’s Auto Obsessions Inc., Statesville

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Scoops of Joy, LLC, Iredell County

TIVA Energy Design, Matthew Donald Aschbrenner, Statesville

Guardian Netting Contractors, Guardian Netting, Carolina Sports Concepts, LLC, Mooresville

GWTECHNOLOGIES, Geoff Wallwork Jr., Mooresville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics