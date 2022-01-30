Iredell County new business names: Jan. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22.
Galleon, Galleon Real Estate, Galleon Commercial, Galleon Commercial Real Estate, Galleon Powered by EXP Commercial, Butts Industrial Real Estate Inc., Iredell County
Galleon Enterprises, Galleon Holdings, Galleon Real Estate Holdings, Galleon Business Advisors, Galleon Business Brockerage, Butts Industrial Real Estate Inc., Iredell County
Russ and Company HVAC, Jacob Braxdon Russ, Mooresville
Shady Boys, Pete & G’s Auto Obsessions Inc., Statesville
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Scoops of Joy, LLC, Iredell County
TIVA Energy Design, Matthew Donald Aschbrenner, Statesville
Guardian Netting Contractors, Guardian Netting, Carolina Sports Concepts, LLC, Mooresville
GWTECHNOLOGIES, Geoff Wallwork Jr., Mooresville