Iredell County new business names: Jan. 2-8

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 2-8.
Vehicle Consulting Group, VCB Global, Piedmont Management Consulting LLC, Mooresville
DJ SuperFly Balloons & Video, Reginald Lynn Patterson, Stony Point
Xtreme Pools, Xtreme Enterprise, LLC, Mooresville
Cinderella’s Woodworking Crafts, Cynthia L. Sterling, Mooresville
Affordable Towing and Auto, Cletus Darrell Jones, Statesville
R & MS Delivery, Rodney White, Mooresville
Gold Check Cashed 2, Mileydi Campos Mojardin, Iredell County
Vivir Mejor, Laura Jeannette Guevara, Iredell County
