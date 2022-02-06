Iredell County new business names: Jan. 23-29

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29.
Farmhouse Flowers, North Iredell Construction and Landscaping LLC, Iredell County
Meza Verde Business Solutions, Gabriela Mora Rivera, Statesville
The Rock Fitness, Amanda Hoover, Statesville
Carolina Carpet Cleaning, Steve and Linda Martin, LLC, Mooresville
Raintree Gutters, H&H Home Remodeling, LLC, Iredell County
All Handz On Deck Cleaning Services, Dwight Mumford, Maria Mumford, Statesville
Johnson Boys Renovations, Lionel C. Johnson Sr., Iredell County
Alice Cobb Heirs, PTR, Diane Cobb Ryon, Mary Cobb Norville, Joann Cobb, Walter Cobb, Kirk Cobb, Iredell County
Caterina and Co., Anthony Dagostino, Iredell County
Red Line Sim Design, Kurn, LLC, Mooresville
CPR Cell Phone Repair, Forth Enterprizes, Inc., Iredell County
Minnie Gray Daycare Home, Minnie Gray, Iredell County
Tire Tracs Automotive, Blackhorse Logistics, Inc., Iredell County
Lem Lynch Photography, Chris Chavira Photography LLC, Mooresville
Lacey Fox Building Co., LLC, Lacey E. Fox, Statesville
Jasper Construction Repair Services, McKenna Leigh Trivett, Olin
Lightweaver Images, Lightweaver Media, NerdoVision Media, LLC, Statesville
Nicole Clark Photography, Nicole Clark, Mooresville
Lake Norman Med Spa and Weight Loss Center, Princess Thomas MD, PLLC, Iredell County