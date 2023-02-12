The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County
Jo Howell Bookkeeping, Jo Howell, Statesville
Rapid Cash Land, FIRE Property Solutions, LLC, Iredell County
Moose Yacht Club Transportation, Moose Yacht Club Properties, LLC, Mooresville
Spencer Construction & Repairs, Michael Spencer, Stony Point
Col 3 Creative Co., Dood Mood Co., Dood Mood LLC., Olin
KK Consulting, Khamsy Kapkeo, Iredell County
CECOMP Engineering, Matthew J. Wolfe, Iredell County
Project Bouncy Ball, Matthew Wolfe, Iredell County
Clean Step Cleaning, Darby Raye Price, Iredell County
Best Life Patio, Best Life Grilling, Best Life Outdoor, JBR Holdings LLC, Mooresville
Drive X Rentals, The MR Group, LLC, Mooresville
Village Animal Hospital, Veterinary Practice Acquisitions, P.A., Iredell County
A Cool Change, Anne Kjellgren, Mooresville
NextHome Olive Branch Real Estate, Burris Selvey Realty LLP, Statesville
Our Property 18, Anita Papp, Tibor Simon, Mooresville
Rainy Day Notions, Hannah C. Morris, Statesville