Iredell County new business names: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
The Gracious Pantry, Air Fry Master, Tiffany McCauley and Izzy and Milo, Red Whisk Media, LLC, Mooresville
Rooted Juncture Photography, Tiara Marie Teeter, Statesville
Trailer Trash Dumpster Service, Baker Built Construction, Inc., Mooresville
Special Kinda Love For Special Kinda Kidz, Mary Good, Stony Point
Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC, Ultimate Restoration, Hughes Plumbing of NC Inc., Mooresville
River Valley Animals Foods, Tyson Farms, Inc., Iredell County
The Parian Mooresville, DD Gresham, LLC, Iredell County
S & T Motors, Bumper to Bumper, Jody Lee Gregory, Mooresville
Alejandra Regalado Romero Enterprises, Alejandra Regalado Romero, Iredell County
The Seat Kingz, Keenan Hildbrand, Mooresville
The Fishing Hole, Keenan W. Hildbrand, Kaylie N. Luther, Mooresville
Affordable Towing & Auto Repair, Brandy Anderson Jones, Iredell County