 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-13 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

The Gracious Pantry, Air Fry Master, Tiffany McCauley and Izzy and Milo, Red Whisk Media, LLC, Mooresville

Rooted Juncture Photography, Tiara Marie Teeter, Statesville

Trailer Trash Dumpster Service, Baker Built Construction, Inc., Mooresville

Special Kinda Love For Special Kinda Kidz, Mary Good, Stony Point

Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC, Ultimate Restoration, Hughes Plumbing of NC Inc., Mooresville

River Valley Animals Foods, Tyson Farms, Inc., Iredell County

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Parian Mooresville, DD Gresham, LLC, Iredell County

S & T Motors, Bumper to Bumper, Jody Lee Gregory, Mooresville

Alejandra Regalado Romero Enterprises, Alejandra Regalado Romero, Iredell County

The Seat Kingz, Keenan Hildbrand, Mooresville

The Fishing Hole, Keenan W. Hildbrand, Kaylie N. Luther, Mooresville

Affordable Towing & Auto Repair, Brandy Anderson Jones, Iredell County

Back Forty Defense & Outdoors, Chris Howell, Statesville

Bacon Custom Homes, Bacon Development LLC, Iredell County

Carolina Coverage Group, Alexander Love, Iredell County

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics