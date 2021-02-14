Iredell County new business names: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Carolina Recreation and Design, Carolina Recreation & Design, Recreation and Design, LLC, Mooresville
DLC Advisors, Douglas Caudle, Statesville
Victoria Spa, Stefania Mesa Cerquera, Iredell County
FAP Flooring, Felipe Pains Andrade, Iredell County
Bueno Framing, Homar Bueno Estrada, Iredell County
Sarao Compani, Armando Alejandro Camargo Perez, Iredell County
Andreia Silva Cleaning, Andreia Da Costa Silva, Iredell County
Performance Coffee House, The Singer’s Spotlight LLC, Iredell County
Laiza Solutions, Laiza De Oliveira Trindade, Iredell County
Oh Sugar World, Massiel Jaideth Pina Lucena, Iredell County
Finish Line Car Wash, ARC Investment 780 LLC, Iredell County
Red Line Exterior Washing, Redline Exterior Washing, Timothy Pergola, Mooresville
Eli Lopez Remodelation, Eli Lopez, Iredell County
Opticore Fitness, Jennifer F. Belch, Iredell County
Brookwood Inn, Om Dhanalakshmi LLC, Iredell County
Onyx + Honey Boudoir and Onyx & Honey Boudoir, Whitmire Photography, LLC, Mooresville
Tint World, Veteran Integrity Group, LLC, Mooresville
Bottom Dollar Bail Bonds, Tamara G. Coronado, Iredell County
Blends & Bowls, ILJB Brawley, LLC, Iredell County
The Adult Chair, The Michelle Chalfant Company, The Michelle Chalfant Company, Inc., Mooresville
Homestyled Interior Design, Homestyled, LLC, Mooresville