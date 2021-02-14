 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
View Comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

{{featured_button_text}}
2-14 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Carolina Recreation and Design, Carolina Recreation & Design, Recreation and Design, LLC, Mooresville

DLC Advisors, Douglas Caudle, Statesville

Victoria Spa, Stefania Mesa Cerquera, Iredell County

FAP Flooring, Felipe Pains Andrade, Iredell County

Bueno Framing, Homar Bueno Estrada, Iredell County

Sarao Compani, Armando Alejandro Camargo Perez, Iredell County

Andreia Silva Cleaning, Andreia Da Costa Silva, Iredell County

Performance Coffee House, The Singer’s Spotlight LLC, Iredell County

Laiza Solutions, Laiza De Oliveira Trindade, Iredell County

Oh Sugar World, Massiel Jaideth Pina Lucena, Iredell County

Finish Line Car Wash, ARC Investment 780 LLC, Iredell County

Red Line Exterior Washing, Redline Exterior Washing, Timothy Pergola, Mooresville

Eli Lopez Remodelation, Eli Lopez, Iredell County

Opticore Fitness, Jennifer F. Belch, Iredell County

Brookwood Inn, Om Dhanalakshmi LLC, Iredell County

Onyx + Honey Boudoir and Onyx & Honey Boudoir, Whitmire Photography, LLC, Mooresville

Tint World, Veteran Integrity Group, LLC, Mooresville

Bottom Dollar Bail Bonds, Tamara G. Coronado, Iredell County

Blends & Bowls, ILJB Brawley, LLC, Iredell County

The Adult Chair, The Michelle Chalfant Company, The Michelle Chalfant Company, Inc., Mooresville

Homestyled Interior Design, Homestyled, LLC, Mooresville

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics