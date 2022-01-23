 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 9-15
New business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15.

All American Health and Fitness Training, Mary Bott Good, Stony Point

Emerling – Gase Motorsports, Emerling Motorsports, LLC, Iredell County

Opulence Group Real Estate, Michelle Peck LLC, Mooresville

360° Landscaping, Toby Lynn Grizzel, Iredell County

One Slice Pedalworks, Philip Rodden, Statesville

O&A Consulting Services, Robert O’Connell, Mooresville

Two Morrows Lawncare, Jeffrey Morrow, Iredell County

Fern Creek Dentistry, Prashant Rupapara and Associates, PLLC, Iredell County

Mills Tree, Lawn & Detailing Services, John Ervin Mills IV, Mooresville

The Candle Bee Co, The Candle Bee, The Candle Bee Company, LLC, Mooresville

Scattered Light Books, Claire Kohler Books, Jillian Claire Kohler, Statesville

Shipping Solutions, Eloy Trevino, Statesville

CHS Sports, Geron Pernell White, Iredell County

Windsors Corvette Restorations, James Michael Windsor, Mooresville

USURPA, Jose A. Sandoval, Iredell County

