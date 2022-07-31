Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23.
D.E.M. Electric Company, Deewane Earl McDaniel, Troutman
Brittany Supply, Interstate Solutions, Inc., Iredell County
Cute Box, Cute Lil’ Box, Carolina de Araujo Morais, Statesville
Your Local NPR, Crystal Michelle Pedrero, Mooresville
Crown Town Soda Co./T.S.K., Xavier J. Goode, Statesville
Dentistry by Design LKN, Leighton M. Kennedy, DMD, PLLC, Iredell County
Statesville Marble & Granite, Statesville Monument, Inc., Iredell County
Queen of Clean, J’s Cleaning-N-Co., Slackerwrld In Companies, Slackerwears In Companies, Slacker Dreams-N-More, Hajah Jamilatu Jah, Mooresville
REGEN Personalized Recovery, The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville
Sow Media, Isaias Sanchez, Statesville
Arning Tree Service, Charles Buford Arning Jr LLC, Statesville