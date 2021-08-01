 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: July 18-24
New business names

8-1 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 18-24.

Simple Online Services, The Vintage Gypsy, OTTO Delivery, What’s Your Store-E, Diamond In the Rough, Katie Kast, Mooresville

Richard’s Coffee Shop, Welcome Home Veterans, Inc., Iredell County

Red Star Auto Group, Schwab Holdings, LLC, Statesville

Prairie, The Prairie, Jillian Solotes, Mooresville

Blackhorse Auto Transport, Blackhorse Logistics, Inc., Mooresville

Trendy Tees, Jessi M. Burgess, Iredell County

FEMNN, Karen Yang, Mooresville

Schramm Auto Spa, Gregory Schramm, Iredell County

Jordan’s Business, Charles David Jordan, Statesville

ACP Facility Services, Todd M. Miller, Iredell County

