Iredell County new business names: July 18-24

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 18-24.
Simple Online Services, The Vintage Gypsy, OTTO Delivery, What’s Your Store-E, Diamond In the Rough, Katie Kast, Mooresville
Richard’s Coffee Shop, Welcome Home Veterans, Inc., Iredell County
Red Star Auto Group, Schwab Holdings, LLC, Statesville
Prairie, The Prairie, Jillian Solotes, Mooresville
Blackhorse Auto Transport, Blackhorse Logistics, Inc., Mooresville
Trendy Tees, Jessi M. Burgess, Iredell County
FEMNN, Karen Yang, Mooresville
Schramm Auto Spa, Gregory Schramm, Iredell County
Jordan’s Business, Charles David Jordan, Statesville
ACP Facility Services, Todd M. Miller, Iredell County