Iredell County new business names: July 26-Aug. 1
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 26-Aug. 1.

Ivybrook Academy, Fostering Innocence, Inc. Mooresville

Stilwell Supply, Stilwell Savings, Stilwell Bargains, Stilwell Discounts, Stilwell Market Place, Paul Stilwell, Mooresville

Praedcere Law, Serbinowski PLLC, Mooresville

Scotts Creek Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Services, P.C., Iredell County

J.T. Gutter Services, Joshua Morrison, Timothy Benson, Statesville

Onnie Hull Photography, Mooresville

Race City Rod & Custom, Camz Auto & Cycle, Inc., Iredell County

9-1-1 Motorsports, Edward S. Weinstein, Iredell County

Kioko Center South, Tara McCormick, Iredell County

Solis Lawn-care, Raul Solis-Benitez, Juan Pilar Solis Sanchez, Iredell County

NerdoVision Media, NerdoVision Photography, NerdoVision Branding, NerdoVision Weddings, JBtheLyon, NerdoVision Media, LLC, Statesville

Kay’s Ice House, Karen L. Diggs, Iredell County

Sunshine Lovinglyfe, Luminous VO, Desirae C. Quintero, Mooresville

Smash My Trash, RHB Solutions, LLC, Iredell County

Sunset Land Services, Howard J. Bixman, Mooresville

Molasses Beauty, Ayanna Anderson, Mooresville

The Sonshine Shop, J & J Capital, LLC, Mooresville

Carolina Hot Dog Catering, John E. Simmons III, Michelle L. Simmons, Union Grove

Get With The Lingo, Ami Gibson, Mooresville

