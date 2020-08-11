Iredell County new business names: July 26-Aug. 1

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 26-Aug. 1.
Ivybrook Academy, Fostering Innocence, Inc. Mooresville
Stilwell Supply, Stilwell Savings, Stilwell Bargains, Stilwell Discounts, Stilwell Market Place, Paul Stilwell, Mooresville
Praedcere Law, Serbinowski PLLC, Mooresville
Scotts Creek Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Services, P.C., Iredell County
J.T. Gutter Services, Joshua Morrison, Timothy Benson, Statesville
Onnie Hull Photography, Mooresville
Race City Rod & Custom, Camz Auto & Cycle, Inc., Iredell County
9-1-1 Motorsports, Edward S. Weinstein, Iredell County
Kioko Center South, Tara McCormick, Iredell County
Solis Lawn-care, Raul Solis-Benitez, Juan Pilar Solis Sanchez, Iredell County
NerdoVision Media, NerdoVision Photography, NerdoVision Branding, NerdoVision Weddings, JBtheLyon, NerdoVision Media, LLC, Statesville
Kay’s Ice House, Karen L. Diggs, Iredell County
Sunshine Lovinglyfe, Luminous VO, Desirae C. Quintero, Mooresville
Smash My Trash, RHB Solutions, LLC, Iredell County
Sunset Land Services, Howard J. Bixman, Mooresville
Molasses Beauty, Ayanna Anderson, Mooresville
The Sonshine Shop, J & J Capital, LLC, Mooresville
Carolina Hot Dog Catering, John E. Simmons III, Michelle L. Simmons, Union Grove
Get With The Lingo, Ami Gibson, Mooresville
