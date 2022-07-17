Iredell County new business names: July 3-6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 3-6.
IAG, Iredell Armament Group, Iredell Armament Group LLC, Statesville
dba SCN BestCo, BestCo HoldCo, LLC, Iredell County
M7 Speed, M7 Tuning, M7 Off Road, MAXXBoost Performance Engineering, The Myteebrite Group, Inc., Iredell County
Honey Fiber Company, Honey Fiber Co., Kristen C. Tiessen, Mooresville
BPN Enterprise, Brian Pitcher, Mooresville
Altamont Technologies, OneSix Holdings, LLC, Mooresville