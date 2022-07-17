 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 3-6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 3-6.

IAG, Iredell Armament Group, Iredell Armament Group LLC, Statesville

dba SCN BestCo, BestCo HoldCo, LLC, Iredell County

M7 Speed, M7 Tuning, M7 Off Road, MAXXBoost Performance Engineering, The Myteebrite Group, Inc., Iredell County

Honey Fiber Company, Honey Fiber Co., Kristen C. Tiessen, Mooresville

BPN Enterprise, Brian Pitcher, Mooresville

Altamont Technologies, OneSix Holdings, LLC, Mooresville

