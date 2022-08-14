Iredell County new business names: July 31-Aug. 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6.
Buddy’s Seafood Market, Harris Brothers Seafood LLC, Iredell County
Stars and Scholars Preschool, Taren Mangual, Mooresville
Mooresville Awnings, Casey Blocksom, Iredell County
North Coast Boiling Company, Midtown Mooresville Concessions, LLC, Mooresville
NAF Corp, North American Financial Corp, Iredell County
Culley Tree Service, Charles Michael Culley, Statesville
Williams Auctions & Estate Sales, Jennifer K. Williams, Olin
RP Ventures, Roland P. Antolik Jr., Mooresville
textisle brand, Fairweather Johnson LLC, Mooresville
Motorcycle Restorations, Kevin’s Vintage Motorcycles, Inc., Iredell County
F.L.Y. Industry, Anikkia Jaquay McClain, Statesville
Tienda La Mexicanita, Brenda Dayana Montes Reyes, Iredell County
Carniceria La Costena, Rebeca Loera, Iredell County
Don Nando General Services, Rosa M.L. La Torre de Nunez, Iredell County
LAD Space, Lucas DeVore, Iredell County
Piedmont Lactation and Nurture, Piedmont Lactation and Nurture LLC, Mooresville
Novant Health Cancer Institute, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, LLC, Iredell County
Sound Wave Entertainment, Jamie D. Weaver, Mooresville
Alicia Rae Photography, Alicia Rae Beatty, Statesville
Las 3 Banderas, Gustavo Perez Chavarria, Iredell County
Crown Private Wealth, Crown Private Wealth, LLC, Iredell County