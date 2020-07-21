Iredell County new business names: July 5-11

Urban Threads XO, Makenzie Bice, Mooresville
Compassionate Cuts Pet Grooming & More, Christina Tucker, Troutman
Say Butter Babe, Monica Van Pelt-Johnson, Mooresville
Best Friends Nail Salon #2, Belkis Pamela Ramirez Costillo, Statesville
This is an incomplete list. The remainder will be in the following week.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 5-11.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.