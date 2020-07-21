Iredell County new business names: July 5-11
Iredell County new business names: July 5-11

Urban Threads XO, Makenzie Bice, Mooresville

Compassionate Cuts Pet Grooming & More, Christina Tucker, Troutman

Say Butter Babe, Monica Van Pelt-Johnson, Mooresville

Best Friends Nail Salon #2, Belkis Pamela Ramirez Costillo, Statesville

This is an incomplete list. The remainder will be in the following week.

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 5-11.

