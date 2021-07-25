Iredell County new business names: July 6-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 6-17.
Harbor Point Animal Hospital, EVG Veterinarians of Harbor Point PLLC, Iredell County
Quaneisha’s Accessories and Jewelry, Quaneisha McCorkle, Mooresville
Iredell Vascular Clinic, Tondo Internal Medicine, Family Care Center of Mooresville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
Iredell Health System, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, Iredell County
Iredell Ambulatory Surgery Center, Iredell Cardiology, Iredell Rehab at Mooresville, Iredell Rehab at Taylorsville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
BIG JAP’s Landscaping, Stanley Eugene Everhart, Iredell County
Carolina Life & Annuities, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville
Smoke Activewear, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville
Bash Autotech, Denis Bashmakov, Mooresville
Pro-Wall, James Alan Barber, Mooresville
La Esquina Latina Franklin, Hani A. Hizam, Iredell County
Prospect Roofing, Juan C. Balderas, Statesville
7-Eleven #41572H, 7-Eleven, Inc., Iredell County
Scarce Goods Supplier, Nicholas Gargano, Mooresville
Reliable Tax Solutions, Sharaka Turner, Iredell County
Hidden Brook Health Insurance, Carly Ann Ziegler, Troutman
The Stained Glass Gardener, Barry Michael Dumond, Statesville
Red Sky Nights, MYNS-SI Productions, Bad Bunny Studios, Burnout Media LLC, Statesville
Valentina Boutique, Maria Aguirre, Statesville
Ohana Fauna, Kelli Lynne Carter, Mooresville
Gorgeous Beauty Supply, Gorgeous Beauty, LaShonda Cornelia Turner, Iredell County
Work From Home Realty, Burk Ventures, Inc., Iredell County
FYZICAL Clinics of the Carolinas, Noble Partners Inc., Iredell County
Arnulfo’s Lawn Care, Arnulfo Ayala, Troutman
NC Garage Doors, Frank Aquino, Iredell County
Skate Witch Customs, Rebecca Jane Burger, Troutman
The Source: Mental and Social Development, BURNOUT MEDIA LLC, Statesville