 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 7-13

  • 0
8-21 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-13.

Polaris Mentoring and Consulting, Polaris Mentoring and Consulting, Inc., Iredell County

Fullmoon Herbarium, Christina Springer, Troutman

Ultimate Services, Hughes Plumbing of NC Inc., Mooresville

Pearl River Boutique, Ivy Williams, Union Grove

Topname Ent Inc, M&M, KAM Construction, Dreama Miller, Statesville

Smoke City Riders MC, William Tyrone Barber, Iredell County

Mattress By Appointment, Mocksville, President Mattress LLC, Statesville

Hurley Catering, LKN Weddings Inc., Mooresville

People are also reading…

GMF Construction, Jose Walter Rodriguez, Iredell County

All-4-U, Hughes All-4-U Courier Services, Sharon’s All-4-U Treasures, Sharon Hughes, Chad Hughes, Stony Point

Timeless Creations723, TC723, TimelessCreations, Timeless Creations723 Breast Milk + DNA + Elements Jewelry & Keepsakes, Larisa Moore, Statesville

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia