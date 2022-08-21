Iredell County new business names: July 7-13

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-13.
Polaris Mentoring and Consulting, Polaris Mentoring and Consulting, Inc., Iredell County
Fullmoon Herbarium, Christina Springer, Troutman
Ultimate Services, Hughes Plumbing of NC Inc., Mooresville
Pearl River Boutique, Ivy Williams, Union Grove
Topname Ent Inc, M&M, KAM Construction, Dreama Miller, Statesville
Smoke City Riders MC, William Tyrone Barber, Iredell County
Mattress By Appointment, Mocksville, President Mattress LLC, Statesville
Hurley Catering, LKN Weddings Inc., Mooresville
GMF Construction, Jose Walter Rodriguez, Iredell County
All-4-U, Hughes All-4-U Courier Services, Sharon’s All-4-U Treasures, Sharon Hughes, Chad Hughes, Stony Point
Timeless Creations723, TC723, TimelessCreations, Timeless Creations723 Breast Milk + DNA + Elements Jewelry & Keepsakes, Larisa Moore, Statesville