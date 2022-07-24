Iredell County new business names: July 7-16

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16.
Lake Norman Home Repair Guy, Tibor Simon, Mooresville
Norman’s Moving Services, Derick Dwayne Norman, Statesville
Cruise Planners, Carpe Diem Vacations LLC, Mooresville
West Iredell Cattle Company, Gabriel Gomez, Statesville
Active Chiropractic Rehab and Acupuncture, Benjamin Haynes L.L.C., Iredell County
Altamont Technology Partners, OneSix Holdings, LLC, Mooresville
Grant R. Miller Electrical, Grant Robert Miller, Iredell County
Mr. Scrub, Sean Kerlin, Iredell County
People are also reading…
Highland Infrastructure Systems and Highland Bridge Services, Highland Group, LLC, Mooresville
Runagen, Santiago Sierra, Iredell County
Bostian Landscaping, Matthew Tyler Bostian, Iredell County
Coast to Coast Fleet Sales, Fleet Auto Solutions, Coast 2 Coast Fleet Sales, Autosville LLC, Iredell County
Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, Francis Lee, Statesville
Zantos Ordnance, Zantos Solutions, Zantos Design, ZO, Zantos Industries LLC, Statesville
A Rose Cleaning, AK Moss LLC, Mooresville