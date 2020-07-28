Iredell County new business names: July 7-18

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-18.
McGill Wedding And Things, Dena L. McGill, Statesville
Pinkies On Main, Pinkies On Main LLC, Iredell County
Advance Auto Parts #6631, Advance Stores Co., Inc., Iredell County
Mattblack Enterprises, Nicholas Matthews, Statesville
Appalachian Community Physicians Alliance, CHSPSC ACO 14 LLC, Iredell County
Pro Wash Plus, Erick Thomas Cline, Iredell County
Industrial Domestics, Douglas Curtis, Statesville
Scott Miles Designs, Scott Miles Speaks, Iredell County
WHS Woodworking, William Schneider, Mooresville
Al Gary’s Locksmith Service, Gary’s Locksmith Service, Bubba’s Locksmith, Gary Alan Smith, Statesville
Heritage Commercial Services, Luin Brandon Padget, Graham Tyler Jordan, Statesville
Black Culture Wear Tees, Christay Johnson, Mooresville
Motivated Cleaning Service, Tabitha McQueen, Statesville
B Be Cooking -N- Jammin Show, Brandice Barnes, Statesville
Camp Town Music, Benjamin Edward Griffiths, Iredell County
GYMGUYZ North Charlotte, Jarrett Gets Fit LLC, Iredell County
Calvary Chapel of Lake Norman, Calvary Fellowship of Huntersville, Inc., a North Carolina nonprofit corporation, Iredell County
T & I Helping Hands, Tanesha Turner, India Johnson, Statesville
Lilly and Grace, Lilly & Grace, Robyn Ford Design Group LLC, Iredell County
Expansion Marketing and Consulting, Expansion Solutions, Melinda Rae Consulting LLC, Iredell County
Milan Ro, Paulina Gnao Yang, Troutman
Lake Norman EFOIL, LKN EFOIL, Abbott Consulting and Analytics Inc., Mooresville
North Carolinians for Political Accountability and Responsibility, Michael York, Statesville
National Tactical Ordinance Company, Joshua Gibson, Mooresville
